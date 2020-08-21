City of Yuma taking to the streets to make sure everyone’s counted

News

City staff was out in full force for their 'Stop the Knock' campaign

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-The City of Yuma is looking at an uphill battle as they try to get residents counted, especially with the September 30th deadline lingering in the back of their minds.

On Thursday, city staff set up camp at Carver Park and lined up their fleet for a parade around the neighborhood.

It was part of their 'Stop the Knock' campaign, which encourages residents to get counted before census workers take to the streets. Along with their utility vehicles caravaning through the streets, city staff also gave out cold treats to those interested in seeing why the census was so important.

According to Jennifer Albers, a Principle Planner with the city, she says there are billions of reasons why residents should be counted.

She's referring to the billions in federal funds that cities receive, and those funds are distributed based on population.



With just over a month away from the deadline, we asked Albers why events like this are so vital to the city, and here's what she had to say.

"We really want to do everything we can to get the word out. Right now, we're heading towards the end of the census, it ends on September 30th and our response rates are not where we want them to be or as high as they were in 2010. So, right now we want to get out to the neighborhoods and get the word out."