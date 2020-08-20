Shots fired in Yuma damages two homes

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Police say no one is injured after two vehicles exchanged fire early Thursday morning.

The Yuma Police Department says it responded to a call of shots fired at the 100 block of W. 26th Street, at approximately 2:42 a.m.

When police arrived at the scene, it found multiple shell casings and glass in the roadway. Police say two homes in the area sustained damages from the gunfire.

Investigations reveal two vehicles pulled over next to each other and exchanged fire. Both vehicles fled the scene in opposite direction. It says the first vehicle is a red car, and the second vehicle is a blue or green car.

The incident is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case; please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.