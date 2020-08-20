Miss Yuma County publishes book on sex-trafficking

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gabriella Heinz, Miss Yuma County 2020, recently published a children's book on sex trafficking to open a dialogue between parents and children on the dangers of the issue.

The 30-page children's book takes us into the lives of two fictional characters who be-friend someone virtually. This person they be-friended doesn't turn out to be who they thought he was.

"Into the Portal" gives parents the opportunity and guidance on how to talk to their children on sex trafficking. And what signs they should be aware of.

According to Homeland Security, millions of men, women, and children are trafficked worldwide every year. It can happen in any community, and anyone can become a victim.

Often traffickers use violence, manipulation, false promises for jobs, or romantic relationships to lure victims.

On Saturday, locals are planning a rally to bring awareness to Yuma on human trafficking.