Border Patrol seizes meth and heroin in two smuggling attempts

NILAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Border Patrol agents in El Centro Sector arrest three men and seize drugs worth a combined value of more than $16K.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection say the first incident happened on Wednesday at approximately 2:35 p.m. at the Highway 111 immigration checkpoint.

Two men riding in a Nissan Sentra were sent to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to its vehicle.

While in secondary inspection, agents found several wrapped packages inside a suitcase located in the trunk of the vehicle.

Agents say the packages tested positive for methamphetamine and heroin.

Both men ages 22 and 21, U.S. citizens, were arrested and taken to the detention area for further processing.

The total weight of the meth was 2.4 pounds, with an estimated value of $5,400. The total weight of the heroin was 0.30 pounds, with an estimated cost of $3,640.

The vehicle and the drugs were turned over to the Border Crime Suppression Team.

The second incident happened on Thursday at approximately 12:01 a.m.

It says a Remote Video Surveillance System (RVSS) operator notified agents of a man walking north of the All American Canal along the fence line of the Calexico East Port of Entry.

RVSS operators observed the man burying an unknown object along the fence and then running south toward the canal. When agents responded to the scene, it arrested the man and recovered a sack buried in the ground.

The sack contained three wrapped packages that tested positive for meth at the Calexico Border Patrol Station.

The meth weighs 3.15 pounds, with an estimated value of $7,087.

The 25-year-old man, a United States citizen, and the drugs were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.