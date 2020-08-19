Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Yuma

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), along with Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations, arrest a man after they found 25 packages of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

YCSO says the incident happened on Tuesday, August 18, at approximately 5:11 p.m.

Sheriff's stopped a 2019 Dodge Ram for a traffic violation at the 14000 block of S. Avenue D in Somerton.

During the traffic stop, Deputies requested the assistance of YCSO K9 "Jax," to the vehicle. After the K9 alerted to the vehicle, multiple packages containing meth were discovered hidden within the vehicle.

YCSO says the combined weight of the 25 packages was approximately 25.58 pounds, with an estimated street value of $232,051.80.

It says the amount of meth seized is equivalent to 115,000 individual dosages.

The suspect, a 44-year-old from Yuma was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center where he faces charges for Transportation of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Possession of Dangerous Drugs and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public to call (928) 783-4427 to report any suspected drug activity or visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.