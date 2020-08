News

(KYMA, KECY)-Senator Martha McSally provides an update on COVID-19 in a telephone town hall call on Wednesday, August 19.

McSally will discuss her work in the Senate to aid Arizonans, and answer questions.

This will be McSally's thirteenth telephone town hall this year.

If you are interested, dial 855-962-1520 at 5:30 p.m.