Roadmap to recovery: Imperial County requests to move to stage 2

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Imperial County health officials request from the state for Imperial County to return to stage 2, being a lower risk in the recovery process.

Imperial County Health Officer, Stephen Munday, provided a COVID-19 update on Tuesday and said the requests comes after seeing improvements in local positive case rates and hospitalization rates.

The Imperial County Public Health Department says returning to stage

2 allows the reopening of certain sectors, as outlined by California’s Resilience Roadmap.

However, Imperial County remains in stage 1 until the California Department of Public Health authorizes the request.

Health officials continue to monitor the required metrics closely to move into stage 2. Munday says they are preparing documentation to initiate the process once parameters have been met.

As of Tuesday, the Imperial County is at 9.7 percent in positivity rate. The goal is to stay under 8 percent on a seven day average of positive cases.



