Protestors and supporters gather for President Trump’s third visit

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY)- Ahead of President Donald Trump's third visit to Yuma County since taking office both protestors and supporters will gather in front of the Yuma County Fairgrounds to await his arrival.

The president is expected to take the stage at 2 p.m. on Tuesday for this campaign visit. His main point in today's speech is to speak on the current immigration policies in place.

His last visit visit was June 23rd where he witnessed the completion of 200 miles of new border wall.