Mexicali mayor says there is no date set for the reopening of bars and nightclubs

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-It's been five months since the pandemic and businesses in Mexicali are expected to fully open within the next month.

The Mexicali Mayor Marina Del Pilar says there is no date set for the reopening of bars and nightclubs since they continue to monitor the safety and hygiene protocols.

The mayor says so far, Mexico has not registered new outbreaks since the reopening of businesses. As of Wednesday, restaurants continue to limit their capacity to 30 percent.

She continues by saying that to prevail order, as a new measure, the reopening of businesses must have the visible certificate of "safe space."

The municipal authorities assured that there is a surveillance of the behavior of the contagions that are registered daily in Mexicali to act in the event of a re-outbreak.

The recent reopenings were extended to tourist places such as the public beaches and the San Felipe boardwalk.