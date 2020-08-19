Skip to Content
Asylum-seeker advocates providing free medical help to families

Local Non-profit organization, Border Kindness, will bring Christmas to over 200 migrant children at the Pink Shelter in Mexicali, Baja California.

MEXICALI, Baja California. ( KYMA, KECY) - A migrant shelter in Mexicali launches a new program that gives families medical help, especially during COVID-19.

However, with the pause in immigration court hearings, several families are feeling more in limbo than ever before.

The organization, Border Kindness, is currently helping over 20 families.

On the other hand, Karla Hernandez, a member with the organization, tells News 11 over 20 families have decided to leave back home due to the constant push back in asylum-seekers court hearings.

“And because their immigration court hearings are constantly postponed and on pause since March. Many families are deciding to leave back home," said Hernandez.

