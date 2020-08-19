APS asks customers to conserve energy amid high temperatures

News

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY)-The Arizona Public Service (APS) asks customers to conserve power to help ease energy shortages throughout the region amid high temperatures.

While there is an excessive heat warning in effect for Yuma and Phoenix, APS asks customers to keep their thermostat not lower than 80 degrees for the next few days.

The peak usage usually occurs between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

APS suggests you:

Raise thermostat settings to no lower than 80 degrees.

Turn off extra lights and avoid the use of discretionary major appliances such as clothes washers, dryers, and dishwashers.

Avoid the operation of pool pumps.

For more tips or energy-saving tips, click here.