Speed and alcohol believed to be factors in fatal accident

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-A 20-year-old California man died after speeding on State Trust Land near the area of Fortuna Road and County 9 1/2 Street over the weekend.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says the accident happened on Sunday, August 16, at approximately 6:50 a.m.

YCSO says the blue 2004 Yamaha all-terrain vehicle was traveling south through the desert at a high rate of speed. Investigations reveal the driver lost control of the vehicle before colliding with a sand embankment.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the Yamaha, Anthony Johnson, 20, of California, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Next of kin has been notified.

This case remains under investigation.

YCSO says alcohol appears to be a factor in this collision.

Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.