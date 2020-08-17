No injuries reported after fire damages two Camelot Apartments

News

Firefighters helped a dog who had inhaled smoke

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Two apartments sustain damages after a fire at the Camelot Apartments on Saturday, August 15.

The Yuma Fire Department says crews responded to a structure fire at the Camelot Apartments located at 1325 S. Haupt Avenue.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, it says several trees were on fire. It found heavy smoke and flames coming from an apartment with several palm and pine trees also on fire.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock the fire down and bring it under control in under 15 minutes.

YFD says the original apartment sustained heavily damages. The fire of the original apartment spread to a second apartment, and a third apartment had the electrical meter pulled as a precaution.

The other nine apartments in the building were able to be reoccupied.

As a precaution, all residents of the apartments had to evacuate safely.

A small dog in one of the apartments was given oxygen for exposure to smoke.

Firefighters say the American Red Cross was at the scene to assist the residents affected by the fire.

The fire is believed to have started in the patio area of the original apartment.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.