Excessive Heat Warning for Desert Southwest extended through Wednesday

News

(KYMA, KECY)-An excessive heat warning remains in effect until Wednesday, August 19, for Yuma and Imperial County.

Last week the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the desert southwest to expire today. However, it's now extended until Wednesday.

An excessive heat warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur.

The NWS advices you to stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks.

Dress for the heat - lightweight and light-colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often.