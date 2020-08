News

MEXICO (KYMA, KECY)-An earthquake magnitude of 5.2 struck in northern Baja California Monday morning.

The earthquake struck approximately 41.1. miles east of San Vicente, Mexico and 90 miles S of El Centro, California.

People claim to feel the earthquake in Valle de la Trinidad, Mexicali and San Felipe, among others, says Volcano Discovery.

No tsunami threat or other warnings, advisories, and watches issued.