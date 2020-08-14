Local church reopens after a five-month closure due to COVID-19

News

SAN LUIS, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY) - A safe space for thousands of people who gather and lift their spirits has been hit hard by the global pandemic.

Several churches are struggling to find new ways to stay afloat during these difficult times, including Gethsemane Baptist Church, in San Luis.

The local church has been closed for four months and is looking to reopen in two-weeks. Pastor of the church, Manuel Castro, said coming back for mass will look a lot different.

Castro said he will only allow about ten people and hopes to grow those numbers as the months' pass gradually. Several members of the church will be providing masks, hand sanitizer stations in all entrances, and everyone will be seated six feet away from one another.

Tune in to News 11 at 5 p.m. as Carmen Valencia speaks to the churches to hear more of the challenges they face and how the community could help.