IID Director Jim Hanks says HCQ treatment was key in COVID-19 recovery

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Imperial Irrigation District Director Jim Hanks says hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) was the key in his recovery from COVID-19.

Hanks is 74-years-old, immunocompromised, and had a partially collapsed lung.

Hanks say COVID-19 was running ramped through his family and feared he might have been exposed to the virus.

“So I was very concerned about all of those underlying issues because all my life when I caught the flu, I was always right on the verge of pneumonia and heavily congested. so I figured if I get this coronavirus, it’s checked out time for me," said Hanks.

