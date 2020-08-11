Border Patrol discovers nine undocumented immigrants in tractor-trailer

News

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Border Patrol agents arrested a man after smuggling nine undocumented immigrants in his tractor-trailer at the Highway S-2 immigration checkpoint.

The El Centro Sector Border Patrol says a man driving a gold 1995 semi tractor-trailer approached the checkpoint on Sunday at approximately 2:30 a.m. During an immigration check on the driver, agents were given consent to inspect the cabin of the semi-truck.

During the inspection agents found nine people hiding in the sleeper cabin.

The driver and the nine undocumented immigrants were arrested.

Agents say it also found a glass pipe with residue consistent with methamphetamine in the driver's pocket.

The driver, a 34-year-old legal permanent resident from Mexico, was processed administratively for alien smuggling. The glass pipe and the semi tractor-trailer were seized.

The undocumented immigrants, seven men, and two women, all from Mexico, were expelled back to their country of origin.