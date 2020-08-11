Baja California sees decrease in new coronavirus cases

News

Baja California remains on 'red alert'

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-Baja California continues to remain on red alert despite the decrease in COVID-19 cases.

As of Tuesday, there are 14, 679 confirmed cases, and 2,825 deaths in Baja California.

Mexicali currently stands with 1,317 deaths and 7,453 cases.

A couple of weeks ago, Baja California was listed as number 3 with the highest death toll in Mexico from COVID-19, but it now stands as number 5.

Health officials say they continuously monitor the cases.

Health officials say the most areas affected in Mexicali are; University urban complex, Independence, Oak Villages, Esperanza, and the area of ​​the civic center. As for the ejidos, Delta Oaxaca, Nayarit, Sonora, General Francisco Murguía, and Ciudad Guadalupe Victoria.

Officials believe Russia's announcement of having a new vaccine against COVID-19 must first be endorsed by the world health organization and later by the State Commission for Protection Against Sanitary Risks (COEPRIS) in Mexico, so that it can be applied.

If this vaccine is effective, officials say it would be distributed in Baja California until next year.