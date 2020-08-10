New Zealand hits 100 days without community spread

News

(KYMA, KECY)-New Zealand marks 100 days without a locally transmitted COVID-19 case, the country's Ministry of Health reported on Sunday.

New Zealand's director-general of Health, Dr. Ashley Bloomfield says, "Achieving 100 days without community transmission is a significant milestone, however, as we all know, we can't afford to be complacent," Bloomfield said, in a Ministry of Health news release.

She continues by saying, "We have seen overseas how quickly the virus can re-emerge and spread in places where it was previously under control, and we need to be prepared to quickly stamp out any future cases in New Zealand."

CBS News reports New Zealand continues to contain the virus under control by being under Alert Level 1, where schools and workplaces are permitted to open and there are no restrictions on gatherings or domestic travel.

They have remain in Alert Level 1 since June 8.

People are urged to maintain a record of where they have been, stay home if feeling ill and wash hands, as well as maintain other basic hygiene practices.

Event organizers, workplaces, and services are "encouraged" to maintain records to allow for contact tracing.