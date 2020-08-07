Voter fraud being investigated in San Luis

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-The Yuma County Sheriff's Office is investigating several complaints of election tampering in San Luis.

The Yuma County Recorder's Office (YCRO) notified YCSO of the complaints which prompted them to start an investigation on the allegations.

The Sheriff's Office is working with the office of the Attorney General to conducting a thorough review of the allegations that were made to ensure the integrity of the election.

The recorder's office has processed ballots from all voting locations in Yuma County and has worked closely with YCSO in turning over all evidence.

Yuma County Election Services will continue the data process per election law.