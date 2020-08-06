Two arrested after fleeing from traffic stop

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Two men were arrested after authorities say they fled the area when troopers attempted to make a traffic stop.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) says on Thursday morning, one of the troopers attempted to make a traffic stop on Palo Verde for a windshield violation.

However, the driver of the vehicle did not pull over and sped off.

After a brief chase, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

That's when DPS says the passenger of the vehicle fled the scene. However, DPS managed to arrest the passenger who has a felony warrant.

DPS says the driver was driving without a driver's license. Troopers did not arrest the third passenger in the vehicle.