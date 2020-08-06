Migrant shelter in Mexicali desperate for help amid the pandemic

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-More than 50 migrant children who are in the Covina shelter in Mexicali lack essential health services.

Since the pandemic began, health and vaccination resources have been suspended.

The director of the shelter, Altagracia Tamayo says that nearly 150 people, including women and children, live in the shelter isolated from the COVID-19 pandemics.

She says the federal and state government has not complied with supporting them in electricity and water bills, especially during the hottest days of the years.

Today, for the first time, the Covina shelter receives support from the Red Cross, the Integral Development for the municipal family (DIF), and the secretary of education.

Tamayo reiterates the community in Mexicali to keep supporting the shelter since they are at risk of having water and electricity services suspended for lack of payment.