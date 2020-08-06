CBP: Woman arrested at Interstate 8 checkpoint with fentanyl, cocaine

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-A woman was arrested Monday at the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint on drug smuggling charges.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says the woman driving a Dodge Charger was sent to secondary for further inspection after a canine alerted to her vehicle.

As Border Patrol agents searched the woman's vehicle, it found 28 packages of cocaine and ten packages of suspected fentanyl in the form of blue pills. Agents found drugs inside the vehicle's wheels and in two spare tires in the trunk.

The cocaine weighed approximately 34 pounds with an estimated street value of more than $450,000. The suspected fentanyl weighed over eight pounds. If determined to be fentanyl, the pills would have an estimated street value of $121,000.

The 35-year-old woman, residing in the U.S., was arrested on drug smuggling charges.

The drugs and the vehicle were seized.