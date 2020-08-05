Border Patrol agents find undocumented immigrants inside trunk

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-A man is arrested after attempting to smuggle two undocumented immigrants at Highway 78 and Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said on Tuesday, approximately around midnight, Border Patrol agents sent the driver of a Toyota Corolla to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to its vehicle.

A search of the vehicle led agents to discover two undocumented immigrants hiding in the trunk. However, they stated they entered the U.S. the day prior, along with the unfinished construction of the new border wall near El Cajon, California.

The 21-year-old driver, a U.S. citizen was arrested and booked for human smuggling.

The two undocumented Mexican nationals were sent back to their country of origin.