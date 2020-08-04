Vice President Mike Pence to visit Arizona August 11

News

(KYMA, KECY)-Vice President Mike Pence announces he will be in Mesa and Tucson next week.

AzFamily reports Pence is accepting the endorsement of the Arizona Association of Police in Tucson, which represents 47 member agencies.

Sources say Pence will also give a speech on Trump's administration's support of law enforcement.

After he visits Tucson, Pence will then head to Mesa to participate in a roll-out of the Latter-Day Saints for Trump Coalition before heading back to Washington, D.C.

Pence was just in Arizona last month where he met with Governor Doug Ducey in efforts to combat COVID-19.

