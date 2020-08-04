Bars and nightclubs in Mexicali to reopen “in the next few weeks”

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-Mexicali remains on red alert for this week.

Health officials say the highest priority for Baja Californians is health, which is why they continue to be on red alert from August 3 to 9.

For a healthy economic reactivation, some activities will reopen with reduced capacity.

Some residents in Mexicali raise concerns as to why the government has reopened restaurants, amongst other activities. However, in a video conference on Monday, The Governor of Baja California, Jaime Bonilla, talks about opening bars and nightclubs next.

"We understand the economic need of many families who depend on the activity of bars and nightclubs, so soon we will establish specific protocols for this sector that is so hurt," says Bonilla.

The mayor of Mexicali, Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, says that although this instruction has been given at the state level, the town does not yet have the health conditions to reactivate these establishments that can generate the agglomeration of people and with it, a possible COVID-19 outbreak, reports La Voz.

“It is not yet time to open bars. We are going to give it a few more weeks. Churches are still closed, protocols are being reviewed, yes, the list of possible future openings is being reviewed; however, there is no date yet," says the mayor.

Since Monday, there are 13,787 coronavirus cases, 7,569 recoveries, and a death toll of 2,685.

Here is a breakdown of the latest numbers of the cities in Baja California: