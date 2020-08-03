More than 20,000 coronavirus cases in Sonora

News

HERMOSILLO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY)-Health officials in Sonora confirm 570 new coronavirus cases followed by 51 new deaths.

Officials say this is yet another spike for Sonora but continue to remain on “orange alert.”

Sonora now stands 20,592 cases and 1,929 deaths.

1,274 cases belong to San Luis Rio Colorado. One new death was reported in SLRC bringing the total to 184 deaths.

The Health Secretary of Sonora, Enrique Clausen continues to reiterate the community to

not let their guard down against the Coronavirus. Wear face masks, perform social distancing, wash your hands frequently.

Since March 16, Sonora stands with 16,020 recoveries. 1,366 patients remain hospitalized due to the virus.

Health officials say Hermosillo continues to lead the state followed by Cajeme.