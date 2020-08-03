Local mother speaks out after son was diagnosed with Mis-C

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Four-year-old Liam Lomaintewa is recovering in Phoenix, following a relentless battle of Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome (Mis-C). His mother, Dominique Lomaintewa, had previously tested positive for COVID-19 on June 8.

Though the illness is rare, some children are having severe reactions after COVID-19 exposure.

Doctors at Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) said not only is MIS-C already here in Arizona, but they are expecting the cases to rise. It can become severe very quickly if not caught early, and sometimes that can be the hardest part.

Just like COVID-19, a pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids can be different from child to child, ranging from a rash and fever, vomiting and diarrhea, to sepsis and respiratory problems.

Lomaintewa says she first noticed her son was not feeling well on June 22nd, when he had a fever.

"Liam got a fever of 104.1. I gave him Tylenol. I went into the room to answer my phone and came back to the living room with Liam having a seizure. The ambulance came and took him to the hospital with a fever of 106."

"After he was discharged the next day, Liam woke up in the middle of the night with fevers and vomiting. Liam had constant fevers of 103 that only went down to 101 with baths and Tylenol/Motrin and he vommitted anything he took in."

Later that weekend, she noticed Liam's symptoms got worse.

"Liam had purple and red, swollen eyes, and his fevers were back. We took him to the ER, and he tested negative for Covid, positive for antibodies, and his inflammatory test came back at 151 while normal levels are 5. His doctor diagnosed him with Mis-C."

He was then transferred to Phoenix Children's Hospital for further treatment.

"Liam is now out of the ICU and into a room on the floor. He is still very homesick. He will continue to receive the steroids, heart medication, and antibiotics for his lungs. Today was the first day without a fever."



