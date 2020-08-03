COVID-19: Who gets a vaccine first?

News

(KYMA, KECY)-Who's first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine?

U.S. health authorities expect to have an answer as early as next month. They say its a 'frustrating decision.'

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health says, “Not everybody’s going to like the answer. There will be many people who feel that they should have been at the top of the list.”

The Associated Press says first in line for a scarce vaccine are health workers and the people most vulnerable to the targeted infection.

However, even if a vaccine is declared safe and effective by year’s end, there won’t be enough for everyone who wants it right away, as most potential vaccines require two doses.

Sources say in the U.S. the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is supposed to recommend who gets vaccinated and when. A piece of advice the government always follows.

But a COVID-19 vaccine decision is so tricky that this time around, ethicists and vaccine experts from the National Academy of Medicine, chartered by Congress to advise the government, are being asked to weigh in, too.

So how exactly will they decide who gets the first vaccine?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suggestions: First, vaccinate 12 million of the most critical health, national security, and other essential workers. Next would be 110 million people at high risk from the coronavirus — those over 65 who live in long-term care facilities, or those of any age who are in poor health — or who also are deemed, essential workers. The general population would come later.

The Trump Administration continues to speed up vaccine manufacturing and distribution by rapidly working out how to transport the right number of doses to wherever vaccinations are set to occur.

Drive-through vaccinations, pop-up clinics, and other innovative ideas are all on the table, said CDC’s Dr. Nancy Messonnier.