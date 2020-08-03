Somerton City Council designates COVID-19 Task Force

News

City of Somerton also deploys hand washing stations to combat COVID-19

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton City Council established a COVID-19 task force in an effort to combat the spread of the deadly virus.

In recent weeks the task force deployed two hand washing stations to high-traffic areas. One has been placed just outside of Somerton City Hall, off of State Street and Main Street, and the other is located outside the Somerton courthouse.

The task force hopes that this will encourage the public to practice good hygiene and stop the spread of the virus. Jesus Meza with the Somerton Parks and Recreation Department tells us that the task force plans on adding more hand washing stations throughout the city.

When asked why the city is taking this approach Meza answered, "We have to [be] conscious and try to have resources for the community around town, especially in key sites like here in front of city hall and in front of the court house in Somerton. People can stop by and promote healthy hygiene. Hand washing which is very important is one of the points of contact with COVID-19."