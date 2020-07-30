President Trump suggests delaying 2020 election

News

(KYMA, KECY)-President Donald Trump tweeted early Thursday morning whether the 2020 presidential election should be postponed, claiming it could be ripe for fraud.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history," Trump tweeted. "It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

NBC News says although states have the authority to delay their primary elections, only Congress can change the date for the general election for presidents.