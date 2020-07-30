Skip to Content
News
By
Published 6:32 am

President Trump suggests delaying 2020 election

trump policing
NBC News

(KYMA, KECY)-President Donald Trump tweeted early Thursday morning whether the 2020 presidential election should be postponed, claiming it could be ripe for fraud.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history," Trump tweeted. "It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

NBC News says although states have the authority to delay their primary elections, only Congress can change the date for the general election for presidents.

Politics / Top Stories

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply