More than 13,800 recoveries in Sonora

News

HERMOSILLO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY)-Health officials in Sonora confirm eight new cases in San Luis Rio Colorado, and five new deaths.

On Wednesday evening, a total of 18,526 cases are registered statewide.

Health officials say everyday it sees a rise in cases and deaths. Since March 16, SLRC stands with 1,221 cases and 170 deaths.

The good news is the recoveries in Sonora keep rising as well, standing with 13,889.

Health officials saw a spike of hospitals on Wednesday. There are 1,468 patients hospitalized throughout the state, with 1,033 patients in serious condition.