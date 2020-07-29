Kettlebell meth package tossed over border fence in Calexico

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Kettlebell shaped packages of methamphetamine continue to be tossed over the border fence in Calexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say on Tuesday night, a remote video surveillance system operator notified agents of a package being tossed over the fence from Mexico into the United States.

After an agent responded to the location it discovered a kettlebell shaped packaged just east of the Calexico water tower near the fence.

The agent transported the package back to the Calexico Border Patrol Station for further processing, where it tested positive for meth.

The total weight of the package is 1.10 pounds with an estimated street value of $2,475.

The drugs were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).