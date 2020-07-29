Cities whose unemployment rates are bouncing back the most

News

(KYMA, KECY)-The latest job report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the employment market continues to move in a positive direction.

Since the pandemic has started, many were left unemployed.

At the start of the pandemic, unemployment was at 14.7 percent. However, it now stands at 11.1 percent, which is 25 percent lower of where it started, according to WalletHub.

Most Recovered Cities 1. Lexington-Fayette, KY 11. West Valley City, UT 2. Louisville, KY 12. Augusta, GA 3. Bismarck, ND 13. Durham, NC 4. Nampa, ID 14. Tallahassee, FL 5. Cheyenne, WY 15. Lubbock, TX 6. Las Cruces, NM 16. Albuquerque, NM 7. Washington, DC 17. Lewiston, ME 8. Billings, MT 18. Fort Smith, AR 9. Amarillo, TX 19. Plano, TX 10. Boise, ID 20. Raleigh, NC

