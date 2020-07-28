Two San Luis Rio Colorado residents arrested on multiple drug charges

News

DOME VALLEY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-A man and a woman were arrested after Border Patrol agents discovered more than $200,000 worth of pills in a commercial vehicle during an immigration inspection on Monday.

The Yuma County Narcotics Task Force, along with the Yuma County Sheriff's Office and the Yuma Police Department, assisted the U.S. Border Patrol and the Homeland Security Investigations with the investigation.

Sheriff's say nine packages of pills containing fentanyl were hidden in the vehicle.

The passengers of the commercial transportation vehicle, Yadira

Ochoa, 20, of San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico, and Jose Andrade,

23, of San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico, were arrested and into the Yuma County Detention Center.

The man and the woman face charges for transportation of a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.

The total weight of the packages was approximately 5.15 pounds, with an estimated street value of over $200,000.00.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public to call (928) 783-4427 to report any suspected drug activity or visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.