Twitter removes Trump’s post falsely claiming COVID-19 ‘cure’

(KYMA, KECY)-Twitter has taken action against President Donald Trump and his son for falsely saying there is a 'cure' for COVID-19.

NBC News reports late Monday night, Trump retweeted the tweet from an account with the handle “@stella_immanuel” that said: "Covid has cure. America wake up."

The tweet was removed by Twitter and replaced it with a box stating, "This tweet is no longer available."

However, scientists continue to work on a vaccine for COVID-19. Something that they and the Trump administration keep working on to have ready by the end of the year.

According to Twitter, tweet with the video is in violation of their "COVID-19 misinformation policy."

Sources say Trump also retweeted using hydroxychloroquine as a cure. Trump also retweets one that accused Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, of misleading the public by dismissing the drug.

Fauci reiterated that the "overwhelming prevailing clinical trials" that have looked at the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine have indicated that it's "not effective" in treating the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., was temporarily locked out of his Twitter account for posting the same controversial video shared by Trump, promoting hydroxychloroquine and saying people don’t need to wear masks.

In a statement, Andy Surabian, an adviser to the president's son said, “Twitter suspending Don Jr. for sharing a viral video of medical professionals discussing their views on Hydroxychloroquine is further proof that Big Tech is intent on killing free expression online and is another instance of them committing election interference to stifle Republican voices. It is beyond the pale for Twitter to silence someone for sharing the views of medical professionals who happen to dissent with their anti-Hydroxychloroquine narrative.”

However, Twitter has been much more aggressive in recent months in either removing tweets posted by the president, fact-checking them in real time or even placing warning labels over them.