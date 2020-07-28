Skip to Content
Imperial County repeals an ordinance that requires county employees and supervisors to reside in the U.S.

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The ordinance repeals the requirement for county employees and supervisors to be U.S. residents.

This ordinance wasn't however enforced. Members of the community stood in front of the board of supervisors asking for it to be enforced citing if employees are living in Mexicali than they are spending money there and contributing to Mexico's economy.

Supervisor Ray Castillo of district 5 made the argument that Mexicali residents contributed exponentially to Imperial County's economy saying they were 60 percent of the county's consumers of goods.

