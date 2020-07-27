Two men arrested on heroin and fentanyl smuggling charges

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Wellton Station Border Patrol agents working at the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8 arrested two United States citizens from Holtville, Calif., who were allegedly attempting to smuggle heroin and fentanyl, according to Customs and Border Protection.

Sunday evening, a Border Patrol agent said they referred a Dodge Ram pickup for secondary inspection. A canine sniff of the vehicle’s exterior rendered a positive alert. CBP said a search of the vehicle revealed a box on the front seat floorboard containing 20 packages of heroin and a package of fentanyl. The estimated street value of the narcotics was over $57,000 for the heroin and $4,000 for the fentanyl.

The driver, a 38-year-old man, and the passenger, a 36-year-old man, were arrested on drug smuggling charges, while the narcotics and vehicle were seized.