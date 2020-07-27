Target joins Walmart in closing its stores on Thanksgiving Day

News

(KYMA, KECY)-Following Walmart's holiday closing announcement, Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Target's CEO Brian Cornell says, "The investments we’ve made in our business and our incredible team have enabled us to move with flexibility and speed to meet guests’ changing needs during this global pandemic. This year more than ever, a joyful holiday will be inseparable from a safe one, and we’re continuing to adjust our plans to deliver ease, value, and the joy of the season in a way that only Target can.”

Cornell says since the pandemic started, Target has taken safety measures for guests to shop in the stores confidently. However, this year will be a little different. Although stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, customers will see extra-big savings without the extra-long lines.

The last time Target closed its stores on Thanksgiving was in 2011, the company confirmed to USA TODAY.