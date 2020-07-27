Local pediatrician dies from COVID-19

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dr. Constance Uribe confirms to News 11 Dr. Emilia Matos passed away early Monday morning from COVID-19.

Dr. Matos practiced medicine in Yuma for several decades. She graduated from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina medical school in 1977.

Dr. Matos was a well-known member of the Yuma community. She was involved with Amberly's Place, among other non-profits in the city.

Matos was 75 years old.

