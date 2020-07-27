Imperial County reports no new coronavirus deaths, 95 new cases

News

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) reported no new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, but add 95 new cases.

Imperial County dashboard shows the most cases by location is zip code 92231.

On Saturday, health officials reported 100 new cases along with nine deaths.

Here are the latest statistics from the ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Monday, July 27, 2020