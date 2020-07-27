Skip to Content
Imperial County reports no new coronavirus deaths, 95 new cases

desert southwest
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) reported no new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, but add 95 new cases.

Imperial County dashboard shows the most cases by location is zip code 92231.

On Saturday, health officials reported 100 new cases along with nine deaths.

[RELATED STORY: 9 more Imperial County residents killed by coronavirus]

Here are the latest statistics from the ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Monday, July 27, 2020
Overview of CasesPatientsIncrease/Decrease
Positive Cases9,162+95
Patients Tested45,676+99
Active Cases1,098-101
Recovered7,883+196
Deaths181+0
