Health officials in Sonora see a spike in COVID-19 cases

HERMOSILLO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY)-Sonora sees a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths over the weekend.

On Saturday, health officials reported 443 new cases along with 35 deaths. 11 of those cases belong to San Luis Rio Colorado followed by one death.

On Sunday, officials confirmed 368 cases and 30 deaths. 21 of those new cases belong to SLRC followed by one more death.

With the news cases, Sonora stands with 17,460 with a death toll of 1,660. Hermosillo continues to lead the highest cases statewide. Officials say as of Sunday, 13,438 people have recovered from the virus.

The Governor of Sonora, Claudia Pavlovich says although Sonora is on 'orange alert' it worries her to see cases and deaths rising. Pavlovich says, "I would like to reiterate, with great firmness, but above all with great concern, that although the Federal Government has determined an orange traffic light for this week in Sonora, we will remain at a red light. In other words, let us not let our guard down, let us continue with extreme care, let us also be in solidarity with others, businesses that are considered at extreme risk make an effort to remain closed."