ACC seeks public comment on proposed APS rate increase

(KYMA, KECY)-The Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) invites you to provide public comment on Arizona Public Service (APS) seeking to raise rates amid the pandemic.

With high unemployment rates, Arizonans continue to meet ends to pay bills. With rising temperatures, APS wants to raise prices. If approved by ACC, 95 percent of APS customers can expect a rate increase of 3-6 percent.

You can call ACC Monday and Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. to let them know about the proposed APS rate increases.

If you would like to comment on this matter, dial 1-866-705-2554. The passcode to speak is 241497 and the passcode to listen is 2414978.

Tips for Commenting:

Mention how long you have been an APS customer – residential or business.

Ask the Commission to put ratepayers above shareholders.

Ask the Commission to make sure that yourself and other customers have rate plans that are easy-to-understand and compare and tools to help save money.

