147 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths reported in Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-The Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) confirms 147 new COVID-19 cases, along with five new deaths.

As of Monday, there are 10,446 cases in Yuma County.

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Monday, July 27 2020

Total confirmed cases 10,446 +147  Total patients tested 50,800 +593  Total deaths 232 +5      Patients currently hospitalized 83 -6  ICU Patients 24 +0  Ventilators in use/available 22 24  Patients discharged 807 +12  Surge Transfers  0 152 total     Female 5,481 +145 52% Male 4,965 +154 48% Patients under 20 1,443 +27 14% 20-44 4,740 +67 46% 45-54 1,616 +26 15% 55-64 1,362 +21 13% 65+ 1,279 +0 12%

*Yuma County coronavirus statistics now include data from the Yuma County Prison Complex

