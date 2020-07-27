147 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths reported in Yuma County

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-The Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) confirms 147 new COVID-19 cases, along with five new deaths.

As of Monday, there are 10,446 cases in Yuma County.

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Monday, July 27 2020

Total confirmed cases 10,446 +147 ﻿ Total patients tested 50,800 +593 ﻿ Total deaths 232 +5 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients currently hospitalized 83 -6 ﻿ ICU Patients 24 +0 ﻿ Ventilators in use/available 22 24 ﻿ Patients discharged 807 +12 ﻿ Surge Transfers ﻿ 0 152 total ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Female 5,481 +145 52% Male 4,965 +154 48% Patients under 20 1,443 +27 14% 20-44 4,740 +67 46% 45-54 1,616 +26 15% 55-64 1,362 +21 13% 65+ 1,279 +0 12%

*Yuma County coronavirus statistics now include data from the Yuma County Prison Complex

