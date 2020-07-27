147 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths reported in Yuma County
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-The Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) confirms 147 new COVID-19 cases, along with five new deaths.
As of Monday, there are 10,446 cases in Yuma County.
Coronavirus in Yuma County - Monday, July 27 2020
|Total confirmed cases
|10,446
|+147
|
|Total patients tested
|50,800
|+593
|
|Total deaths
|232
|+5
|
|
|
|
|
|Patients currently hospitalized
|83
|-6
|
|ICU Patients
|24
|+0
|
|Ventilators in use/available
|22
|24
|
|Patients discharged
|807
|+12
|
|Surge Transfers
|
|0
|152 total
|
|
|
|
|Female
|5,481
|+145
|52%
|Male
|4,965
|+154
|48%
|Patients under 20
|1,443
|+27
|14%
|20-44
|4,740
|+67
|46%
|45-54
|1,616
|+26
|15%
|55-64
|1,362
|+21
|13%
|65+
|1,279
|+0
|12%
*Yuma County coronavirus statistics now include data from the Yuma County Prison Complex
