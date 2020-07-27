Skip to Content
147 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths reported in Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-The Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) confirms 147 new COVID-19 cases, along with five new deaths.

As of Monday, there are 10,446 cases in Yuma County.

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Monday, July 27 2020

Total confirmed cases10,446+147﻿
Total patients tested50,800+593﻿
Total deaths232+5﻿
Patients currently hospitalized83-6﻿
ICU Patients24+0﻿
Ventilators in use/available2224﻿
Patients discharged807+12﻿
Surge Transfers﻿0152 total
Female5,481+14552%
Male4,965+15448%
Patients under 201,443+2714%
20-444,740+6746%
45-541,616+2615%
55-641,362+2113%
65+1,279+012%

*Yuma County coronavirus statistics now include data from the Yuma County Prison Complex

