Yuma County coronavirus cases top 10,000

News

Health officials confirm 200+ new cases

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - More than 10,000 Yuma County residents have now tested positive for coronavirus.

The Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) confirmed 211 new cases Saturday bringing the countywide total to 10,147. Health officials also reported five more deaths from the virus, raising the death toll to 221.

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) has discharged 12 more patients and moved four more out of COVID intensive care. The hospital did not send any more patients outside the area for care.

Here are the latest statistics from YCPHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Saturday, July 25, 2020

Total confirmed cases 10,147 +211 ﻿ Total patients tested 49,701 +881 ﻿ Total deaths 221 +5 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients currently hospitalized 87 -6 ﻿ ICU Patients 23 -4 ﻿ Ventilators in use/available 20 26 ﻿ Patients discharged 786 +12 ﻿ Surge Transfers ﻿ 0 152 total ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Female 5,336 +115 53% Male 4,811 +96 47% Patients under 20 1,382 +43 13% 20-44 4,617 +84 46% 45-54 1,552 +33 15% 55-64 1,325 +28 13% 65+ 1,271 +20 13% *Yuma County coronavirus statistics now include data from the Yuma County Prison Complex

The Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) reported 144 more deaths from coronavirus Saturday, raising the death toll to 3,286. The state added 3,732 new cases, for a total of 160,041.

[Related Story: Arizona Coronavirus]