today at 9:19 pm
Published 4:28 pm

Yuma County coronavirus cases top 10,000

Health officials confirm 200+ new cases

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - More than 10,000 Yuma County residents have now tested positive for coronavirus.

The Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) confirmed 211 new cases Saturday bringing the countywide total to 10,147. Health officials also reported five more deaths from the virus, raising the death toll to 221.

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) has discharged 12 more patients and moved four more out of COVID intensive care. The hospital did not send any more patients outside the area for care.

Here are the latest statistics from YCPHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Saturday, July 25, 2020

Total confirmed cases10,147+211﻿
Total patients tested49,701+881﻿
Total deaths221+5﻿
Patients currently hospitalized87-6﻿
ICU Patients23-4﻿
Ventilators in use/available2026﻿
Patients discharged786+12﻿
Surge Transfers﻿0152 total
Female 5,336+11553%
Male 4,811+9647%
Patients under 201,382+4313%
20-444,617+8446%
45-541,552+3315%
55-641,325+2813%
65+1,271+2013%
*Yuma County coronavirus statistics now include data from the Yuma County Prison Complex

The Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) reported 144 more deaths from coronavirus Saturday, raising the death toll to 3,286. The state added 3,732 new cases, for a total of 160,041.

