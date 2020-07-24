46 new COVID-19 cases in San Luis Rio Colorado, no deaths reported

News

HERMOSILLO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY)-Health officials in Sonora confirm 345 new COVID-19 cases with 25 new deaths.

Of the new cases, 46 belong to San Luis Rio Colorado. However, no new deaths were reported.

Since March 16, Sonora stands with 16,307 cases and 1,565 deaths. Health officials say recoveries keep rising to 11,614.

In one day, the number of hospitalized patients in serious condition rises to 1,012.

Sonora continues to be on 'orange light' this week, but health officials say to continue mobilizing like the municipal is on red alert.