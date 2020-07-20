Three lost sheep and a goat reunited with owner

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-The Yuma County Sheriff's Office says three loose sheep and a goat reunite with their owner.

On July 9, Deputies got a call about some loose sheep in the area of 8th Street and Mojave Lane. They arrived to find three sheep and a goat wandering the neighborhood. Deputies then called in the Sheriff's Posse to take custody of the wayward livestock.

All of the animals appear to be in good health, but they didn't have any markings or tags to indicate to whom they belong.

