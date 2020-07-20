Red alert extended in Baja California for another week

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-The Governor of Baja California Jaime Bonilla, says Baja California remains on red alert this week.

Bonilla says the extension is due to the contagions by countries and neighboring states. He says the most important thing is to keep advancing with stability.

In a video conference Sunday, Bonilla and Baja California's Secretary of Health, Alonso Oscar Perez Rico, says the red alert will remain in place from July 19 to 25. Even though the federal government indicates Baja California may be at an orange alert, the state government has determined that it is best to extend it for safety measures.

As of Sunday, health officials confirm 101 new cases and 30 new deaths statewide.

Last week, more than 300 restaurants were given the green light to reopen with a 30 percent capacity.

Here is a breakdown of the latest numbers of the cities in Baja California: