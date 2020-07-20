Protesters call for the resignation of Calexico Mayor Rosie Fernandez

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Calexico Union Against Corruption is calling for the resignation of newly appointed Mayor Rosie Fernandez.

“Every single one of them that voted for her to be mayor, every one of them has to go," said Gilberto Manzanarez, Calexico resident, and event organizer.

The group that formulated on facebook started an online petition on Change.org that has nearly 1,800 signatures.

The petition is demanding Fernandez to resign.

On Saturday the group organized a caravan protest.

About 20 cars drove through downtown Calexico and circled city hall to make their voices heard.

“The city council forgave her for her mistakes, but the people aren't going to stand for this. The elections for Pacheco, Hodge, and Reisen have been easy, but from now on they won't be. People are finally talking and we are making our voices heard," said Manzanarez.

“She should have respect for the citizens of Calexico and resign because it wasn't only one case, it was two, where the police caught her," said Pedro Ortiz, Calexico Resident.

Rosie Fernandez's seat on the city council has been continuously questioned by community members following a DUI charge and hit and run charge in 2019.

Fernandez was voted into the council by Calexico voters and was appointed as mayor through a rotational basis that the Calexico city council operates in.

Tune in to 13 On Your Side at 4 p.m. as Alexandra Rangel speaks to Former mayor and Calexico city councilman Bill Hodge about the accusations the city is facing.